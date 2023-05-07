INDIA

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bijoy Krishna Bhunia, BJP’s booth president at Moyna in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district.

The arrested have been identified as Nandan Mondal and Sujay Mondal, and both are said to be close confidants of ruling Trinamool Congress.

Earlier on May 3, the police made its first arrest in this connection with the arrest of Milan Bhowmik, a local village panchayat member of Trinamool Congress. Bhowmik is currently in police custody.

A district police official said that Nandan and Sujay will be presented at a district court on Monday, seeking their police custody.

District leadership of BJP is, however, still sticking to the demand for a CBI probe into the matter.

BJP’s East Midnapore vice-president Asish Mondal said: “Goons backed by ruling Trinamool Congress continue to terrorise local people. They have stocked crude bombs in the area.”

Bhunia was first abducted by a group of miscreants on the late evening of May 1. Later, after a few hours, his body was detected. The development evoked massive protests in the area on the following day and tension mounted there over frequent clashes between the police and protesting BJP supporters.

The district police authorities also faced the ire of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) vice-chairman Arun Halder when the latter visited Moyna on May 4.

Halder said that a detailed report on the lapses of the state administration in this matter will also be sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

