Two more arrested in Jahangirpuri violence case

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two more people in the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence case, an official said on Thursday.

The latest arrestees, identified as Jafar and Babuddin, were found involved in orchestrating violence during a procession.

Severe communal clashes erupted at the Jahangirpuri area on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen were injured.

The police has till now arrested 27 people and apprehended two juveniles, while one of the arrested person’s relatives was bound down for injuring a police Inspector by pelting stones at him.

The ongoing investigation into the communal clashes has revealed previous involvement of several accused in various criminal cases.

The focus of the probe is currently on the prime accused of the violence, Md Ansar, whose pictures of flaunting a lavish lifestyle has even forced the Delhi Police to seek ED’s help in the matter.

Sources said Jafar and Babuddin knew the prime accused of the violence.

