Two more bodies were recovered from the Tamas river in Madhya Pradesh after a rowboat carrying six people capsized around 75 km from the district headquarters of Rewa on Wednesday evening, taking the death toll to three, the police said on Friday.

The body of a 19-year-old youth was recovered on Thursday. The other three persons were rescued by the local people.

While the body of 19-year-old Satyam Kewat, who was rowing the boat when the mishap occurred, was recovered on Thursday, the bodies of two others — Pavan Kewat (20) and Ramshankar Kewat (18) — were fished out by the Home Guard divers later, the police said.

The boat was on its way to Gurguda village from Hardahan village in the district. Rewa district collector Manoj Pushp has announced a financial help of Rs 4 lakh to each victim, a statement said.

Locals often use boats to cross the Tamas river to reach villages located on either side of the river. The river is a major source of water for irrigation in the Tenothar area.

