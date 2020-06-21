Canindia News

Two more corona deaths, 8 new cases in Agra

Agra, June 21 (IANS) Two more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Agra in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 75 even as eight new cases took the tally to 1,132 in the Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.

As many as 929 patients have recovered, while 128 active cases remain in the district. Agra’s recovery rate is 81.71 per cent.

Till Saturday, 18,559 samples had been collected. The total number of hot spots is 70, district officials said.

In Etah, nine new cases were reported and Firozabad five. Two patients had died in Mathura.

Meanwhile, the Mathura district administration announced cancellation of the annual Mudiya Poonau festival in Goverdhan, which attracts more than one crore devotees during the five-day ‘parikrama’ of the holy hill.

The state government has already indicated that the annual Kanwad yatra from Haridwar will not be permitted during the Shravan month, to contain the spread of the virus.

