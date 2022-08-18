INDIA

Two more FIRs lodged against Azam Khan in Rampur

NewsWire
0
0

Two fresh FIRs have been registered against senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan for allegedly threatening two witnesses in different cases filed in 2019 that are being heard in an MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur.

One witness claimed that five persons barged into his house on Tuesday and threatened him against testifying in court.

The other witness claimed that Azam’s relatives – Abdul Parvez Shamsi, Ishan Mahmood, Moin Pathan and a few other men – barged into his house on Tuesday night and threatened him against recording his statement.

After the FIRs were registered, the first complainant was taken to the court and his ‘partial statement’ has been recorded.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansar Singh told reporters, “We have registered two FIRs against Azam Khan and others under sections 147 (rioting), 195a (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.”

20220818-061602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stone pelting on religious mutt for speaking against love jihad

    Neeraj Chopra declares he is fit for Diamond League after nasty...

    Police attacked after one dies in accident in UP

    BJP will end YSRCP’s ‘rowdyism’ in Andhra: Sunil Deodhar