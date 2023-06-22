The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more persons in connection with the fraud committed in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4) conducted by AIIMS.

Earlier, the probe agency had nabbed two persons on June 16. As of now, a total of four persons have been arrested by the CBI in the matter.

On June 9, a case was registered against a private individual and others based on a complaint from AIIMS, New Delhi.

AIIMS conducted NORCET-4 on June 3 at over 300 centers across India to recruit 3,055 nursing officers for all AIIMS hospitals and some other government hospitals in the national capital.

On the evening of June 5, tweets claiming the leakage of the NORCET-4 question paper held on June 3, 2023 (Saturday) during the morning shift were noticed.

According to a CBI statement, Dr Naval K. Vikram, Associate Dean (Exam.) The Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi, filed a complaint suspecting that a candidate named Ritu, a resident of Haryana, was involved in cheating during the exam.

“The FIR states that Ritu or someone on her behalf used unfair means through the computer system at Gan Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology to cheat in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3,” the statement read.

Screenshots of a candidate console were widely shared on social media, and all received screenshots were examined.

“After analysing the screenshots, it was discovered that a candidate named Ritu had applied for the NORCET-4 Recruitment Examination. She was assigned a center at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology in Mohali, Punjab. An inquiry should be initiated into the matter,” it stated.

The CBI has registered an FIR under sections 120-8 read with 420 IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act 2000 against Ritu, Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology, and unknown others.

“Searches were conducted at five locations, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali, and in Delhi on the premises of the accused and the examination center in Mohali. During the searches and investigation, the NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones, and suspicious TFTs were recovered,” the statement further read.

All the four accused are currently in judicial custody.

