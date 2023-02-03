INDIA

Two more held in Guj paper leak case from Kolkata

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two more accused in connection with the junior clerk paper leak case from Kolkata on Thursday night. Both accused are being brought to Ahmedabad, said sources in the ATS.

Till date, a total of 19 accused persons have arrested in the paper leak case.

The junior clerk’s competitive exams conducted by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board was scheduled last Sunday. But early on Sunday morning, the Board cancelled the exams citing police information that a paper had been leaked. By the evening, 16 persons were apprehended by the police for their alleged role in the paper leak.

On Thursday night, the ATS arrested Nishikant Sinha Kushwaha and Sumitkantsingh Rajput from Kolkata. Both are considered to be kingpins in the paper leak case.

