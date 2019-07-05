Two more Karnataka Congress legislators resign

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) Two more Karnataka Congress legislators — M.T.B. Nagaraj and D. Sudhakar — submitted their resignations to state Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar here on Wednesday, said an official.

‘The two legislators submitted their resignations to the Speaker at his office in the state secretariat,’ an official told IANS. The Speaker is, however, yet to accept the resignations.

‘Both the legislators drove to Raj Bhavan to submit a copy of their resignation letters to Governor Vajubhai Vala,’ according to a source.

–IANS

