The Delhi Police on Thursday said that two more men were involved in the death of 20-year-old Anjali, who was hit and dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1.

Police said that both the accused, Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, were absconding and police teams were searching for them.

Addressing a press conference here, Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (law and order), said that during the interrogation of the five accused several contradictions were found. It was also detected that two more men were also involved.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Two of the five accused persons, Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna, had taken the car from their friend Ashutosh at around 7 p.m. on Saturday (December 31).

However, the Special CP said that Amit was the one who had borrowed the car from Ashutosh.

“Ankush Khanna is the brother of Amit, and Amit was driving the car at the time of incident. Ankush and Ashutosh both have tampered with the evidence. Ankush, to save his brother, had asked Deepak to tell police that he was driving the car,” said the Special CP.

