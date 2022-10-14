INDIA

Two more minor victims lodge POCSO case against arrested K’taka Lingayat seer

Two more minor victims have lodged a POCSO case against rape accused Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of the Chitradurga Murugha mutt, who is currently under judicial custody, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, an FIR has been booked in Nazarbad police station of Mysuru city following the direction by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The two new victims, aged 12 and 14, had approached the CWC in Mysuru on Thursday and have submitted their complaint against the accused seer.

The arrested seer is presently in judicial custody till October 21.

The girls were staying at the Akkamahadevi hostel run by the Chitradurga mutt. They had approached the Odanaadi NGO and later the matter was brought before the CWC.

The Odanaadi NGO Mysuru was instrumental in lodging of case against accused seer by two minor victims of sexual assault earlier.

The local court had rejected the bail petition by the accused for five times and also denied any special treatment to him in the prision.

The arrested Lingayat seer is accused of sexually exploiting the minor girls studying at hostels run by the mutt over two decades.

