INDIA

Two more tremors in J&K, 11 in last four days

NewsWire
0
0

Two more tremors jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as 11 tremors occurred in the union territory during the last four days.

Data revealed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded two tremors in J&K on Friday.

First tremor measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.28 a.m. with latitude 33.17 degrees north and longitude 75.57 degrees east.

The epicentre was 3.5 kms north-east of Doda town. The depth was 5 kms inside the earth’s crust.

The NCS data said the second tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.07 a.m. with latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east.

The epicentre was 10 kms north of Doda and the depth was 10 kms inside the earth.

With two tremors occurring on Friday, 11 earthquake shocks have been recorded in J&K during the last four days.

20220826-091601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

    Chennai rains: 2-day holiday in schools, colleges in 4 districts

    Pakistan’s May inflation is highest since 2020 but the worst is...

    Gold smuggling: Customs, police tighten surveillance in TN’s int’l airports