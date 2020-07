Lucknow, July 12 (IANS) Two more Uttar Pradesh Ministers — Chetan Chauhan and Upendra Tiwari — have tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow.

They had undergone COVID-19 tests, which were positive.

Last week, Ministers Rajendra Pratap Singh and Dharam Singh Saini too had tested positive and are undergoing treatment.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary has also been hospitalised after testing corona positive.

–IANS

amita/tsb