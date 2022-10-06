INDIA

Two municipal employees among 4 drunk men held in Patna

Four persons, including two Patna Municipal Corporation employees, were arrested in a drunk state here on Thursday, police said.

The accused were identified as Madan Mohan and Umesh Paswan, deployed as sanitation inspectors in the civic body. They and two of their friends were consuming liquor in Purandarpur community centre located under the Jakkanpur police station.

The police said that some local people had informed them that a liquor party was going on in a community centre, and a raid was conducted and the accused arrested.

“We have arrested four persons for consuming liquor in a community centre. Their reports came positive and accordingly, they were booked under relevant sections of the prohibition act,” said K.P. Singh, an investigating officer of Jakkanpur police station.

Liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016.

