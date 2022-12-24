INDIA

Two municipal workers run over by car in Telangana

Two municipal workers were killed when they were run over by a speeding car in Telangana’s Medak town on Saturday.

Five other workers were also injured. The accident occurred when the municipal workers were on their way to attend their duties, police said.

While one woman died on the spot, the other succumbed at a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Narsamma and Yadamma. The bodies were shifted to the government district hospital for autopsy.

The injured were admitted to the hospital. Police said they have arrested the car driver.

Rash driving is suspected to have led to the tragedy. Police have registered a case and took up investigation.

Municipal staff staged the protest, demanding justice for the families of the victims.

