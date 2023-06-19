INDIA

Two nabbed for killing student outside Aryabhatta College in Delhi’s South campus

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly killing a first-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science from the School of Open Learning (SOL) outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus on June 18, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Rahul (19), a resident of Bindapur and Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri.

According to the official, Rahul is also a student of BA first year while Haroon is friend of Rahul but a school dropout.”We have also identified two more persons involved in the incident,” the official added.

On Sunday, they received a call from Charak Palika Hospital regarding the stabbing incident.

The caller informed the police that a student with stab wounds on his chest had been brought to the hospital and was pronounced dead by the doctors.”

A team was dispatched and it was learnt that Nikhil Chauhan (19), a resident of Paschim Vihar, had been admitted. He was brought from Aryabhatta College,” said the police.

Upon inquiry, the police further learned that Nikhil was a first-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science at the SOL.

Around seven days ago, one of the SOL students in the college had misbehaved with Nikhil’s girlfriend. “On Sunday, around 12.30 p.m., the same student who had misbehaved with Nikhil’s girlfriend, along with his three associates, met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him in the chest,” said the official.

