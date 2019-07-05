Two new hotels open in Brampton

A new dual-branded Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Brampton has opened at 200 Steewell Rd. in the Steeles and Highway 410 area. The project is owned by two brothers Chuck and Bhulesh Lodhia.

The hotel caters to longer term stays, usually in excess of five days and incorporates a small kitchen and working space separately from the sleeping area. There are 100 suites in this seven-storey building.

In a separate building on the property, the Hilton Garden Inn, provides tradition hotel accommodation. Customers have a choice of a deluxe room with king-sized bed or a standard room with two queen-sized beds. There are 120 rooms in this six-storey building. Demand for this sort of hotels is growing and it is perhaps something that is between a traditional hotel and an Airbnb. -CINEWS