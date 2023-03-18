SCI-TECHWORLD

Two new plant species discovered in southwestern China

NewsWire
0
0

Chinese researchers have discovered two new plant species in a giant panda habitat in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said.

The new species, including an orchid species and a primrose species, were first found in the Wolong National Nature Reserve by researchers from the Chengdu Institute of Biology under the CAS, Xinhua reported.

The orchid species, Gastrochilus heminii, was named after Zhang Hemin, a panda expert. It was first discovered in June 2021 and identified as a new species after field investigations and specimen collections during its breeding period.

The tiny orchid grows at an altitude of 2,400 to 2,700 metres above sea level and has a small population, with only about 200 found in the nature reserve.

The primrose species, Primula wolongensis, was named after where it was found in May 2021. Growing on cliffs at an altitude of 3,400 metres, the perennial herb has yellow flowers and is very rare, only known from its type locality currently, said the CAS, Xinhua reported.

The discoveries have been published in the journal PhytoKeys.

20230318-094603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Snapchat to display local restaurants nearby in Snap Map

    Meta building AI that processes speech & text as humans do

    Microsoft Teams introduces three new features for SMBs

    IIT-G team develops 3D printing tech to cut concrete use by...