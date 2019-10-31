Two newly elected MLAs in Himachal take oath

Shimla, Nov 4 (IANS) Two newly elected legislators were sworn in to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly by Speaker Rajiv Bindal here on Monday.

Vishal Nehriya, who won by election from Dharamsala, and Reena Kashyap, who won Pachhad seat, took the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his Cabinet colleagues.

Bypolls were necessitated after the seats fell vacant following the election of sitting legislators Kishan Kapoor and Suresh Kashyap to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

With the bypoll results, the strength of the BJP in the Assembly has gone up to 44, comprising four women legislators.

