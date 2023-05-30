A team of the Manesar Cyber Police Station has busted a Nigerian gang for allegedly cheating at least 20 women of crores of rupees by befriending them on Instagram.

The accused have been identified as Ebuka Felixi and Chukwaka Ivar, who were arrested from Delhi’s Nilothi on Monday, the police said.

During police interrogation, the accused revealed that five people were involved in their gang and all of them used to target women through Instagram.

Police have recovered six chequebooks, 16 passbooks, 25 ATM cards, seven SIM cards, one laptop, seven mobile phones and Rs 10,000 in cash from the accused.

In connection with the matter, a woman filed a complaint on April 10 at the Manesar Cyber Police Station that she was cheated of Rs 1.80 crore by her Instagram friend.

She told the police that the man described himself as a resident of the UK and said that he is a pilot in a Britain-based airline company.

After this, he cheated Rs 1.80 crore from the woman in the name of sending expensive gifts and other items.

“During the probe, we nabbed two Nigerian nationals who disclosed that three women are also involved in their gang. All three are from Mizoram. The women after committing the crime used to return to Mizoram. We have intensified their search,” Manesar Cyber Station SHO Inspector Naresh Kumar said.

