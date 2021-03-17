Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in separate operations and drugs, including Ecstasy pills, LSD strips and cocaine valued around Rs 65 lakh, seized from them, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) said on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Joseph Ndukwe Okafor, 38, and Uzochukwu Markmaurice Mbatuegwu, 38.

The CCB claimed that Okafor was carrying around 65 grammes of cocaine, 50 Ecstasy tablets and 56 LSD strips valued around Rs 15 lakh, while Uzochukwu was carrying 650 grammes of cocaine, 91 Ecstasy tablets and 56 LSD strips valued around Rs 50 lakh.

Police said that Okafor used to procure drugs from Ushman aka Moosa aka Ichie and sold them to youngsters and techies.

Both drug peddlers were arrested after police received a tip off from another drug peddler who was arrested some time ago.

Okafor was arrested near Jakkur in Yelahanka suburb, while Uzochukwu was arrested from Amrutahalli near Byatarayanapura suburb.

“Both of them have grossly violated visa norms by running an illegal drugs racket in a host country. Therefore we have booked them under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the Foreigners Act,” the police said.

–IANS

nbh/vd