Two non-local labourers fell to their death from an under construction building in J&K’s Srinagar district on Friday, police said.

Police sources said two non-local labourers, identified as Ram Lal and Mohan Lal of Bihar, fell from the building being built in Bemina, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

“Both the labourers died on the spot. A case has been registered in this incident,” sources said.

On Thursday, three non-local labourers died in a blast when they loaded construction material into a mixer machine in Tahab area of Pulwama district.

Police sources said some unexploded blast material had accidentally gone into the mixer machine when the labourers loaded it.

