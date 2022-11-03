INDIA

Two non-local labourers fired upon by terrorists in J&K

NewsWire
0
2

Two non-local labourers were fired upon by terrorists on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, an official said.

Police said that two non-local labourers, one from Bihar and another from Nepal — who were working at a school in Bondialgam area of Anantnag district were injured after terrorists fired at them.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been surrounded by the security forces.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said: “Militant fired upon two outside labourers who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital.”

20221103-210605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SRK-AbRam greet fans outside Mannat on Eid

    Aligarh Muslim University reels under Covid attack

    Meeting to discuss new CBI chief ends, HC Awasthi emerges as...

    Wolves beat Bulls for title in inaugural Grand Prix Badminton League