Two non-local labourers were fired upon by terrorists on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, an official said.

Police said that two non-local labourers, one from Bihar and another from Nepal — who were working at a school in Bondialgam area of Anantnag district were injured after terrorists fired at them.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been surrounded by the security forces.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said: “Militant fired upon two outside labourers who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital.”

20221103-210605