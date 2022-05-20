The Assam Police and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Friday arrested an Executive Engineer and Head Assistant of Irrigation Department in Goalpara for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said.

A spokesman of Assam Police said that a complaint was received that Executive Engineer Akbar Ali had demanded Rs 80,000 as bribe from the complainant for allotting him work worth Rs 10 lakh for flood damage repairing work.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for taking necessary legal action against the engineer.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team of the Directorate and Assam police and caught Ali red-handed along with Jagadish Rabha, Head Assistant of the Irrigation Department.

A case has been registered against both the accused.

