Two Pak Army soldiers killed in Balochistan gunfight

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in Harnai, Balochistan during a gun battle with terrorists, the Pakistan military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said terrorists fire raided a security forces post in Harnai’s Khost area late Saturday night which was successfully repulsed by soldiers, Dawn reported.

The armed attackers attempted to flee after ambushing the forces, the ISPR said.

“The escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains and an exchange of heavy fire ensued,” it said.

It said the gun battle also left Major Umer injured, while causing losses to the terrorists.

The military’s media wing said “at the eve of 75th Independence Day, security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”

On Saturday, an army soldier was killed in an IED blast in Lower Dir as militants stepped up attacks against security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly on August 9, four soldiers were killed in a suicide blast at a military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.

20220814-150407

