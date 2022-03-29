INDIA

Two passengers with forged documents held at Delhi’s IGI Airport

NewsWire
0
0

Two Indians, who were trying to travel to Europe on forged travel documents from the IGI airport here, have been arrested, CISF officials saidon Tuesday.

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials, these two passengers were apprehended on the basis of suspicious behaviour, detected by CISF and intelligence staff, at the departure forecourt area.

“They were kept under close watch through physical and electronic surveillance and later identified as Vinod Kumar and Ajay Kumar Kamboj bound for Paris by Vistara Airlines flight No UK-21. On suspicion, they were intercepted and their travelling documents were thoroughly checked with the help of Vistara airlines staff at the check-in counters,” an official said.

On checking their travelling documents, the visas affixed on their passports appeared to be forged and then the matter was informed to the liaison officer of the embassy concerned, who later confirmed that the visas were not genuine.

Subsequently, both the passengers were offloaded and handed over to the IGI Airport police station for further legal action.

Delhi Police has registered a case against the two.

20220330-001004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amarinder hosts dinner in Delhi for select Punjab MPs

    Bajrang Dal says ‘no’ to New Year celebrations

    Mamata urges Modi to withdraw extension of BSF’s jurisdiction in Bengal

    Nine arrested for sexually abusing minor girl at Villupuram, TN