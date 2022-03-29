Two Indians, who were trying to travel to Europe on forged travel documents from the IGI airport here, have been arrested, CISF officials saidon Tuesday.

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials, these two passengers were apprehended on the basis of suspicious behaviour, detected by CISF and intelligence staff, at the departure forecourt area.

“They were kept under close watch through physical and electronic surveillance and later identified as Vinod Kumar and Ajay Kumar Kamboj bound for Paris by Vistara Airlines flight No UK-21. On suspicion, they were intercepted and their travelling documents were thoroughly checked with the help of Vistara airlines staff at the check-in counters,” an official said.

On checking their travelling documents, the visas affixed on their passports appeared to be forged and then the matter was informed to the liaison officer of the embassy concerned, who later confirmed that the visas were not genuine.

Subsequently, both the passengers were offloaded and handed over to the IGI Airport police station for further legal action.

Delhi Police has registered a case against the two.

20220330-001004