Two persons of a family were shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Patna.

The victims were identified as Rajiv Singh and his father Sudhir Kumar Singh. Rajiv’s younger brother Sanjiv Singh was critically injured in the incident that took place in the New Sabajpura locality under Phulwari Sharif police station on Tuesday night at 10 p.m.

Manish Kumar, the SDPO of Phulwari Sharif, said: “Four assailants came on two bikes to the house of Rajiv Singh. The deceased was inside his house and interacting with his family members. The assailants opened fire on him indiscriminately.”

“His father Sudhir Singh, who was in the adjoining room, ran towards Rajiv Singh before he was also shot dead.”

The attackers attacked them in such a manner that the victims failed to save themselves, the SDPO added.

Rajiv had a license revolver but failed to pull it out.

