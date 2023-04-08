INDIA

Two PFI leaders, one CFI member arrested in Assam

Assam police have arrested three activists of banned outfits — Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus front of India (CFI) — in Assam’s Barpeta district, officials said on Saturday.

While Zakir Hussain and Samad Ahmed owed allegiance to PFI, Jahidul Islam Mirdha was a CFI member.

Amitava Sinha, Superintendent of police in Barpeta district told IANS, “As the two organisations were declared unlawful by the government, we have apprehended these three persons from Barpeta Road police station on Thursday night. They have been taken into the police custody and will be produced in the court on Saturday.”

He also informed that police would seek their custody for interrogation.

According to sources, Samad Ahmed is the president of the PFI Assam State Committee, and Zakir Hussain is the state committee’s secretary. Jahidul Islam Mirdha is the president of the CFI Assam Committee.

Notably, during the National Investigation Agency’s crackdown on PFI in September last year, a number of leaders of the outfit were arrested in Assam.

Several offices of the organisation were also sealed.

