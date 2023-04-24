INDIA

Two PFI members arrested in Assam’s Dhubri

NewsWire
0
0

Two members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) — evading arrest since September 2022, have been apprehended in Assam’s Dhubri district, the police said on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shafiqul Islam and Saiful Islam. According to sources, they recently returned to their home after being on the run for a long time.

Police began a covert operation based on specific information, and on Monday morning, both were arrested.

Shafiqul Islam was detained in the Bagulamari neighbourhood of Dhubri town.

During questioning, he provided information on his companion, Saiful Islam, who was eventually taken into custody.

The police claimed that Shafiqul and Saiful were “promoting nasty and anti-national ideas” among the children while working as teachers at a Dhubri madrasa.

Speaking to IANS, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General (Law and Order) of Assam Police, stated they were keeping a close eye on the PFI’s activities, and some of the top members of the banned group have recently been detained.

“Our team searched the area and detained two Dhubri-based PFI cadres. They had just arrived in Assam from another nearby state. They are being questioned, and we are looking into the overall situation,” he said.

Two PFI members and a leader of its student wing, Campus Front of India, were detained earlier this month in Assam’s Barpeta district. Cash, a few devices, bank accounts, and documents were seized by the police from their possession.

20230424-182403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Youth found killed in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, family protests

    SRK joined films to be an action figure, but turned a...

    Rahul Gandhi tests Covid positive

    Class 10 exams begin in Bihar amid tight security