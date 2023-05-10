INDIA

Two PILs filed at Calcutta HC challenging ban on screening of ‘The Kerala Story’

NewsWire
0
0

Two public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed at the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday challenging the West Bengal government’s ban on the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state.

Both the PILs have been filed before the division bench of Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya.

The development comes at a time when the movie’s director Sudipto Sen has already approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the state government.

The first PIL at the Calcutta High Court has been filed by one Anindya Sundar Das, who has claimed that the state government cannot ban the screening of the movie just by issuing a notification. He argued that this ban on screening is against the basic freedom of speech and hence should be withdrawn.

The second PIL at the Calcutta High Court has been filed by another individual Debdatta Majhi, who has also appealed to the same division bench for cancelling the notification of the state government. He also challenged the manner in which the ban on screening of the movie was imposed.

The division bench has admitted both the petitions.

On Monday, while announcing the ban, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that certain scenes in the film can affect peace and harmony in the state.

“So, we have decided to ban its screening everywhere in the state. The decision has been taken to maintain peace and harmony,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

While announcing the ban, she also took a dig at the Left government in Kerala for not taking a similar step. “I do not support CPI(M). I want to speak about people. CPI(M) has a clandestine understanding with the BJP. Instead of just criticising the film, the Kerala government should have taken a similar step,” Banerjee said.

20230510-140802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I stand by my remark on higher judiciary: TN YouTuber tells...

    Drunk Indian passenger urinates on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight

    India the bellwether for global BPM industry, logs $44 bn revenues

    Virat Kohli should take a break from cricket to overcome lean...