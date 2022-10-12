COMMUNITYWORLD

Two police officers shot dead in Canada

Two Canadian police officers were shot dead in the line of duty, local police have said.

In a news release, the South Simcoe Police Service said its officers responded to a call at a home near 25th Sideroad and 9th Line in the Town of Innisfil, about 100 km from Toronto, at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two officers were shot inside the home. The suspect was later pronounced dead following an interaction with police, according to the release.

Police have not said what the initial call was for. Both officers were rushed to a local hospital, where one died. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police announced on social media that the second officer had also died.

The release said Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating, which happens when a person is seriously injured or killed as a result of a police interaction.

The shooting came a month after Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong and two others were fatally shot by a gunman near Toronto on September 12.

