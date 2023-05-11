Two sub-inspectors of police in Bihar’s Sitamarhi were suspended on Thursday for allegedly smuggling liquor, officials said.

The suspended sub-inspectors Jitendra Kumar Suman and Ram Pravesh Uraon were deployed at the town police station of the district. They were part of a liquor smuggling gang allegedly transporting liquor to Muzaffarpur on May 8 this year.

A team of Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur district arrested 5 persons, including constable Animesh Patel, for transporting a liquor consignment. The two sub-inspectors were also present there but they managed to flee from the spot.

During the interrogation, Patel and other accused revealed the names of sub-inspectors.

“We have suspended them with the immediate effect on the direction of district SP. They are on the run. Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi police are making efforts to arrest them,” said an official of Sitamarhi police.

“Kanti police registered an FIR (Number 340/23) on May 8 under relevant IPC and liquor prohibition act. Legal action will be taken against them accordingly,” he said.A

Liquor has been banned in Bihar since 2016, still, deaths due to hooch tragedies are frequently taking place in the state. Liquor smuggling and home delivery are common affairs in this dry state.

20230511-212203