WORLD

Two policemen killed after fire exchange with suspect in Los Angeles

NewsWire
0
0

Two police officers were shot to death while investigating a possible stabbing case in El Monte, a city in Los Angeles County, and the suspect died at the scene.

The two officers from the El Monte Police Department were immediately fired upon when they arrived at the Siesta Inn in El Monte, east of Los Angeles, around local time 4:45 p.m. (2345 GMT), said Ben Lowry, El Monte Interim police chief, on Tuesday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two officers, a 22-year veteran and a rookie with less than a year in office, were not identified. They confronted the suspect, and there were two exchanges of gunfire, one inside a motel room and a second in the motel parking lot, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

The killings came just one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop in the Studio City area of Los Angeles.

20220615-173004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arab Parliament condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi

    Russia concerned over Finland, Sweden’s decision to join NATO: Kremlin

    UN summit sets stage for adoption of post-2020 biodiversity framework

    Low-cost carriers in S.Korea reschedule int’l flights