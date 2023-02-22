INDIALIFESTYLE

Two pregnant women evacuated by armed forces from J&K’s Kishtwar

Two pregnant women were evacuated in a critical condition from an isolated area in J&K’s Kishtwar district by the army, air force and civil administration.

A Defence Ministry spokesman said, “The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Civil Administration came together and evacuated two pregnant women in critical condition from the winter isolated Nawapachi area of Kishtwar district to Kishtwar town where they are being treated at the district hospital.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the Indian Army has been helping people towards reducing their hardships in this challenging area which witnesses harsh weather and extremely difficult conditions for life, more so during winters when the area remains totally cut off from rest of the world for six months due to closure of land route from South Kashmir side.

“The armed forces have always rendered life saving humanitarian assistance to the people apart from conducting counter-terrorist operations in the terrorism-affected area. People of the area expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army and Indian Air Force for the noble act.”

