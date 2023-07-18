INDIA

Two prison guards held with drugs in Guwahati jail, suspended

NewsWire
0
0

Following the recovery of narcotic substances from their possession in the Guwahati central jail, two prison guards were suspended on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the jail authority, the contraband substances were recovered during a routine check-up in the jail on Tuesday.The two prison guards have been identified as Raju Thakur and Tankeswar Das. Both were recruited recently.

A jail officer claimed that Thakur and Das had narcotic substances in their possession which were found during a routine examination carried out by the jail management. Although the precise type and quantity of the seized drugs have not yet been made public yet, early indications point at a sizable recovery.

A prison official said, “The two guards were immediately suspended after the authorities learnt about their unlawful activities. An internal investigation is underway.”

The prison authorities have not issued any official statement about the incident yet. But according to sources, a thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain if a drugs network is active inside the prison.

2023071841399

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Endangered 10-day old rhino calf rescued in flood-hit Assam’s Kaziranga Park

    Bengal panchayat poll: Trinamool leader shot dead, pre-election death toll rises...

    Gurugram vaccinates 5.22L people, highest in Haryana

    Two former TN CMs criticise DMK’s handling of Covid-19