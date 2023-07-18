Following the recovery of narcotic substances from their possession in the Guwahati central jail, two prison guards were suspended on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the jail authority, the contraband substances were recovered during a routine check-up in the jail on Tuesday.The two prison guards have been identified as Raju Thakur and Tankeswar Das. Both were recruited recently.

A jail officer claimed that Thakur and Das had narcotic substances in their possession which were found during a routine examination carried out by the jail management. Although the precise type and quantity of the seized drugs have not yet been made public yet, early indications point at a sizable recovery.

A prison official said, “The two guards were immediately suspended after the authorities learnt about their unlawful activities. An internal investigation is underway.”

The prison authorities have not issued any official statement about the incident yet. But according to sources, a thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain if a drugs network is active inside the prison.

2023071841399