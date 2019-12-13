Two protesters killed in police firing in Karnataka: Sources

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 19 (IANS) Two persons have reportedly died from bullet injuries sustained in police firing on anti-CAA protesters in Karnataka’s Mangaluru port city, a police source said on Thursday.

“Jaleel Kandak, 49, and Naushan Kudroli, 23, who received bullet injuries when the police fired on protesters near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital,” the source told IANS.

Though Mangaluru Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha is yet to officially confirm the deaths, a Muslim cleric told reporters that Kandak and Kudroli were no more. Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also confirmed the deaths in a tweet.

Addressing the media, Harsha said: “About 20 people were injured, including 15 policemen, when protesters threw stones on the police and attempted to set police vehicles on fire.

“Defying the ban order in force since 6 a.m., about 6,000 people armed with sticks and bottles gathered at the DC’s (Deputy Commissioner) office in the city’s North Police station limits and threw stones against our forces late afternoon.”

The police fired in the fire to disperse the protestors after they refused to move away on firing teargas shells and carried out a baton charge.

Police has imposed curfew across the port town till Friday night to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident in the aftermath of the violent shutdown against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Mangaluru Commissioner Sindu Roopesh declared holiday for schools and colleges for Friday.

“Bars and restaurants serving liquor and wine shops will also remain shut to prevent any untoward incident in the city and across the Dakshina Kannada district,” added Harsha.

