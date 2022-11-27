INDIA

Two Punjab-based arms suppliers held

Two Punjab-based arms suppliers, who have links with Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang, were held by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

DCP of Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, said that the accused were identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Pawan Kumar alias Pamma.

The official said that 10 high quality semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were also recovered from them.

“Information was received regarding the supply chain of illegal firearms being used in crimes involving use of firearms in Delhi-NCR. We got a tip-off that an illegal firearms suppliers would reach near Pastry Palace, Tilak Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Delhi with a big consignment of illegal ammunition to supply the same in Delhi. We formed a team and laid down a trap to arrest them,” the police said.

“Pawan Kumar became a member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, about three years back. He was friends with Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Raju Bishodi, Akshay Palra, Tinu Bhiwani and others. He along with his associates used to collect extortion money and used to commit criminal activities for the gang. He used to send Manpreet Singh to collect firearms and ammunition from sources of the gang and also supply the same to the members of the gang as per his directions,” the police said.

