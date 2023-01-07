INDIALIFESTYLE

Two racehorses killed in honeybee attack in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Two popular breed racehorses were killed after honeybee attacked them in Kunigal town of Tumakuru district in Karnataka.

One of the race horses was 10 year-old while another was 15-year-old. They were imported from Ireland and America, and they had won many titles.

The incident took place on Thursday when the horses were left to graze in the premises of the farm.

The horses could not take shelter when the honeybees started attacking suddenly. They collapsed on the ground and started wailing. Immediately, a team of expert veterinary doctors arrived at the farm and administered treatment.

One of the horses died on Thursday night and another on Friday morning. The horses were presently used for breeding. The United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders (URBB), a subsidiary of UB group, housed in the Kunigal Stud Farm, had bought the horses six years ago by paying Rs 1 crore each, according to sources.

Sources also explain that it is the first incident since the establishment of the Stud Farm. The farm was established by Tipu Sultan 260 years ago. The management of the farm maintained that the tragic death of two breeding horses has caused heavy losses for the URBB.

The American race horse had participated in the Virginia Derby and many other international events while the horse from Ireland won three times in Five Star Derby.

20230107-104607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana taking steps to control stubble burning: Khattar

    Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh invest in consumer tech brand Nothing

    No favourable conditions for monsoon in Delhi for 6-7 days: IMD

    PKL 9: Not much difference between men’s and women’s matches for...