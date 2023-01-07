Two popular breed racehorses were killed after honeybee attacked them in Kunigal town of Tumakuru district in Karnataka.

One of the race horses was 10 year-old while another was 15-year-old. They were imported from Ireland and America, and they had won many titles.

The incident took place on Thursday when the horses were left to graze in the premises of the farm.

The horses could not take shelter when the honeybees started attacking suddenly. They collapsed on the ground and started wailing. Immediately, a team of expert veterinary doctors arrived at the farm and administered treatment.

One of the horses died on Thursday night and another on Friday morning. The horses were presently used for breeding. The United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders (URBB), a subsidiary of UB group, housed in the Kunigal Stud Farm, had bought the horses six years ago by paying Rs 1 crore each, according to sources.

Sources also explain that it is the first incident since the establishment of the Stud Farm. The farm was established by Tipu Sultan 260 years ago. The management of the farm maintained that the tragic death of two breeding horses has caused heavy losses for the URBB.

The American race horse had participated in the Virginia Derby and many other international events while the horse from Ireland won three times in Five Star Derby.

