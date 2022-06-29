The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has arrested a Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer and a Chief Office Superintendent, both posted in the office of DRM, Ambala Cantonment, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Langayan, the Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, and Praween Kumar, the Chief Office Superintendent, both posted in the office of DRM.

A case was registered on a complaint against the accused on allegations of demanding bribe. The complainant, a contractor of Railways in Punjab and Haryana, was awarded two contracts through an open tender of Rs 92 lakh.

After the completion of the project, he had submitted revised estimates of Rs 1.15 crore.

Kumar allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant in lieu of approval of the revised estimates, which was 2 per cent of the gross contract value on behalf of Langayan.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,80,000 from the complainant.

“Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of both the accused in Ambala, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents,” said an CBI official.

20220629-233608