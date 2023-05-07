INDIA

Two rape accused caught, thrashed by locals in UP

Two persons, accused of raping a minor, were caught by villagers, tied to a tree and thrashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district.

They were later handed over to the police.

According to reports, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men aged between 22 and 25 years in a village falling under the limits of Seramau North police circle in Pilibhit.

On hearing the victim’s screams, the locals rushed towards the spot and caught the duo while they were attempting to flee.

They were tied to a tree and thrashed. Later, they were handed over to the police.

The victim’s brother has filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was lodged in the matter.

“The accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and appropriate sections of the POCSO Act. The girl has been sent for medical examination to the district women’s hospital,” said a police spokesman.

