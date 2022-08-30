A court in Silvassa on Tuesday sent two teachers, arrested for gang raping a minor student and threatening to kill her, to four days police custody.

Police produced both accused before the court on Tuesday and sought police remand, which was granted till September 3.

On Monday, a minor student, and her parents approached the Silvassa police station and lodged a complaint of gang rape against two teachers of the Our Lady of Help school. According to the complaint, Vice Principal Michael Nunes, and teacher Alister D’Costa had raped the victim at the Khanvel school campus numerous times and threatened to kill her.

After registering the complaint, Police Inspector Sebastin Devasia, along with a woman police officer, took the victim before the Judicial Magistrate First Class and got her statement recorded under the section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Later with the court’s permission, she had undergone a medical examination, said the officer.

Soon after police arrested both accused on Monday, police have invoked various sections of the POCSO Act, the IPC, and the Information Technology Act.

Police officers said both accused’s cell phones were seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. Police will also investigate whether any other teacher is involved in the gang rape.

20220830-235803