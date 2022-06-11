INDIA

Two robbers caught red-handed in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two men who tried to rob a man at gunpoint in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Anand (30) and Pawan alias Pappu (35).

The incident took place on June 9 when one person named Amrender Kumar was present near the Ghazipur Paper Market.

“The two accused came on a motorcycle, pointed a country-made pistol at Kumar and asked to hand over all the valuables,” DCP Priyanka Kashyap said.

The accused also hit the victim on his head with the pistol butt.

“A police patrol team was passing by and seeing the incident, it swung into action,” the officer said.

One of the policemen overpowered one accused person while the other tried to flee from the spot.

“The police team chased and apprehended him and also recovered the country-made pistol,” Kashyap said.

