Two Russian cops injured while trying to break up cat-dog fight

Two policemen in Russia’s Moscow region were reportedly injured when they came to the defence of a police dog attacked by a vicious assailant – a feral cat.

The dramatic fight reportedly happened in the city of Dmitrov in Moscow Region, as per several media outlets on Tuesday, RT reported.

The two human officers and their four-legged comrade were escorting some detainees to a precinct when a local feline either “provoked” or “attacked” the police dog, according to sources.

The two sergeants, identified in some reports as Maksim Andronov and Pavel Bezruk, suffered minor injuries to their hands as they rushed to break up the fight. They also suffered a few bites, presumably by the cat and not their canine colleague.

According to media outlets, the dog was not hurt in the altercation. The cat reportedly escaped the long arm of the law. The fate of the human detainees was not known.

20230321-210802

