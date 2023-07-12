An ugly fight broke out outside the RJD office in Patna on Wednesday after two security guards of a state minister trade blows and even pointed pistols at each other.

A tragedy was averted after other security personnel present on the spot responded quickly separated the warring parties.

The two guards are deployed for the security of Shamim Ahmed, who’s the Law Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government under RJD quota. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Shamim Ahmed had gone to the RJD office for some work. After he went inside the office, the two security personnel were seen waiting outside near the minister’s SUV.

Soon they got involved in an ugly fight, kicking and punching each other. They also pulled out their pistols and pointed them at each other. Fortunately, other security personnel present on the spot intervened quickly and prevented things from going out control.

The reason for the fight has not been ascertained yet, neither a formal complaint has been lodged in this matter.

