Amid incidents of “serial kissing” in Bihar’s Jamui, two suspects have been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

He said that both the arrests were made on Sunday.

The first arrest was from Mahisaudhi village when a police team reached there to arrest local criminals who were involved in theft, and took five persons into custody.

When they were interrogated, one of the accused also confessed that he was involved in kissing a woman in Jamui Sadar hospital on March 10.

Another arrest was made in Jhajha town in Jamui when a youth suddenly appeared before a minor girl, grabbed her, kissed her and fled.

The girl immediately raised the alarm and informed her father about the incident. They went to the Jhajha police station and registered the FIR against the accused, whom they identified too.

Jhajha police swung into action and arrested him.

During the interrogation, the two accused confessed to committing the same crime with other women too.

20230320-231402