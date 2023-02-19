A domestic help and a maid have been arrested for allegedly committing theft at the house of their employer, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

The police official said that theft of jewellery and cash was reported by a resident of Bharat Vihar area of west Delhi on Tuesday, and a case was lodged and a team set up to investigate.

Police said that they examined the CCTV footage of the area and identified two suspects – maid Anita, 32, and domestic help Jitender, both residents of Palam. A raid was conducted and the duo apprehended.

“During the interrogation, they broke down and confessed their involvement in the theft. They told the police that they used to work at the same house and hatched a conspiracy to commit theft,” said the police.

As per their confession, Jitender ensured smooth access through electronic access till the fourth floor, while Anita procured the original keys and waited for the owners to leave. After sometime when all was clear, both committed the theft, but kept on working at the same place to avoid any suspicion.

“They threw the stolen articles from the 4th floor into the adjoining park and left the society empty-handed to avoid suspicion. Thereafter, they waited for darkness to go to the park and pick up the stolen articles and hide them somewhere else. Stolen diamond, gold, and silver jewellery and cash was recovered at their instance,” the police official said.

