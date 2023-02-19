INDIA

Two servants held for committing theft at employer’s house

NewsWire
0
0

A domestic help and a maid have been arrested for allegedly committing theft at the house of their employer, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

The police official said that theft of jewellery and cash was reported by a resident of Bharat Vihar area of west Delhi on Tuesday, and a case was lodged and a team set up to investigate.

Police said that they examined the CCTV footage of the area and identified two suspects – maid Anita, 32, and domestic help Jitender, both residents of Palam. A raid was conducted and the duo apprehended.

“During the interrogation, they broke down and confessed their involvement in the theft. They told the police that they used to work at the same house and hatched a conspiracy to commit theft,” said the police.

As per their confession, Jitender ensured smooth access through electronic access till the fourth floor, while Anita procured the original keys and waited for the owners to leave. After sometime when all was clear, both committed the theft, but kept on working at the same place to avoid any suspicion.

“They threw the stolen articles from the 4th floor into the adjoining park and left the society empty-handed to avoid suspicion. Thereafter, they waited for darkness to go to the park and pick up the stolen articles and hide them somewhere else. Stolen diamond, gold, and silver jewellery and cash was recovered at their instance,” the police official said.

20230219-185604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer ‘Hit’ avoids clash with ‘Dhaakad’, to release on July...

    Rs 2.37 lakh crore budget presented in Bihar

    India’s Covid cases rise by 25,467, deaths by 354 in 24...

    Ilayaraja compares Narendra Modi with Ambedkar in foreword to book