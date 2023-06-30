The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has busted an inter-state racket involved in duping around 15 people to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore on pretext of providing government jobs, including in the railways, an official said on Friday.

Two people have been arrested and identified as Ponnala Bhaskar, 60, and S. Uma, 62.

The matter came to light after an FIR was registered at EOW police station on the joint complaint of S. Ravichandran and four others against Uma and Bhaskar in which it was alleged that the duo represented themselves as members of the Railway Board and promised that they could secure employment in the Railways in group C and D services.

The complainants, on inducement, gave huge amounts for securing jobs in railways.

“The complainants were issued fake offer letters/joining letters of railways by the accused persons and when the complainants went to the railway office for joining, they came to know that these letters were forged and had not been issued by Railway Board,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, EOW, M.I. Haider said.

Till date 15 complainants have been received by police claiming to be duped of Rs 3.5 crore. During investigation, the police team, tasked to crack the case, seized all the forged letters given to job aspirants and bank statements of the accused were analyzed.

“On verification it is found that all documents related to jobs in Indian Railways are false/forged and have never been issued by those departments. After sufficient evidence both accused have been arrested,” said the DCP.

Bhaskar had hatched a conspiracy with other co-accused and planned to cheat people on pretext of providing jobs in the government sector. There are five cases found registered against him.

“Uma, who is a social worker, used to induce the complainants by showing her photographs with some politicians and cheated the victims,” said the official.

