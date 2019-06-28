Two sharp shooters arrested by crime branch

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The crime branch of Delhi police have arrested two sharp shooters of Ravi Gangwar from south Delhi and claimed to have foiled a murder bid, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused — Manish(30) and Manoj(27) — were arrested when they were on their way to eliminate a family member of one rival, Duddy.

“On June 26, secret information was received that two accompalices of Ravi Gangwar would come in between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Karni Singh Shooting Range and go towards Mehrauli side to commit the murder. A trap was laid and the two traveling on bike were nabbed. On their search, one sophisticated pistol with magazine and two live cartridges were recovered. The motorcycle used by the accused was a stolen vehicle,” said Dr. G. Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy. Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

