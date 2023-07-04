Two sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi and Anil Chippi gang were arrested and six pistols along with 14 bullets were recovered from their possession from the national capital in two separate operations, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Ashudeep alias Ashu (28), a resident of district Rohtak in Haryana and Anshuman Singh (27), a resident of Rai Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

The official claimed that with their arrest, two sensational extortion cases registered at Palam village and Sultanpuri police stations have been worked out.

Sharing the details, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that information was received that active shooters of Kala Jathedi gang, involved in extortion case, would come to Nirmal Dham in Dwarka and Rohini areas to deliver the consignment of arms and ammunition to their associates. Two separate teams were tasked with the operations.

“One team laid a trap near Nirmal Dham and accused Ashudeep apprehended. A stolen bike and five pistols along with 10 live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” said the Special CP.

“Ashudeep had procured consignment of arms and ammunition at the behest of gangster Anil Rohilla alias Chippi for supplying the same to his gang members for extortion and related criminal activities,” said Yadav.

In another operation, on the basis of specific inputs, a trap was laid at Vikas Marg, Sector-24, Rohini and Anshuman was apprehended.

“One sophisticated automatic pistol along with four live rounds was recovered from his possession,” said Yadav. On interrogation, it was revealed that Ashudeep on the directions of Sandeep Kala alias Kala Jathedi and Anil Rohilla, along with his associate Anshuman had visited Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka on January 31 this year and threatened a real estate dealer on gun point to pay extortion money of Rs two crore.

“Anshuman on February 3, along with his associate, had also visited Pooth Kalan to eliminate a businessman who was not ready to pay the extortion money. When they reached the house, they found the main gate was locked, so they fired seven-eight rounds on the main gate of the businessman,” said the Special CP.

“Kala Jathedi had made the extortion plans and Anil Chippi provided the arms and ammunition through one of his associates and Naresh Sethi. The trio’s crime syndicate operates from the jail and recruits new members for their gang through social media to execute murders, extortion, land grabbing, robberies and also collect protection money from satta operators, among others,” the official added.

