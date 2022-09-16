INDIA

Two shooters belonging to Bhagwanpuria arrested in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested two shooters belonging to jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, for the killing of another gangster.

Both — Mandeep, alias Manna Tuffan, and Manpreet, alias Mani Rayia — were allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia.

Kandowalia, who was facing dozens of cases of murder and attempt to murder, was gunned down outside a private hospital in Amritsar in August last year. The Bhagwanpuria group had taken the responsibility for the murder.

20220916-094805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Playing football again was something that I dreamed of after terrifying...

    Exodus from BJP may boost opposition in assembly polls

    UP: Man attempts to rape daughter, arrested

    International Buddhist conference in Sarnath on Wednesday