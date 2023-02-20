INDIA

Two shot dead in K’taka, assailant taken into custody

In a shocking incident, two persons were shot dead at Kandya near Balehonnur in Chikkamagalur district of Karnataka on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Prakash and 30-year-old Praveen.

According to police, the accused had shot the victims with a country-made rifle, when they were going on a bike.

The police have taken the accused Ramesh into custody in connection with the incident and are investigating.

Ramesh is a resident of Kandya while the deceased persons hailed from neighbouring Bidare village. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The police have rushed to the spot and taken up the investigation.

Balehonnuru police have registered a case regarding the murder.

